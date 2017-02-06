Berlin Welcomes Reduction of Hostilities in Donbass

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Berlin welcomes the reduction of violence near the town of Avdiivka in the Ukrainian Donetsk region, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday.

"We welcome the fact that the amount of clashes has reduced," Seibert told the reporters, adding that the power supply in the area had been restored.

The situation in Donbass escalated over the past few days, in particular near the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where clashes between Kiev forces and the troops of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) intensified. The clashes left local residents without water supply, central heating and electricity in the midst of freezing temperatures.

Both conflicting parties have accused each other of initiating the violence.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.