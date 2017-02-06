Thousands Rally at Spain's Catalonia Court Amid Trial Over Independence Vote

According to the El Pais newspaper, people gathered near the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, waiting for former Premier Artur Mas, ex-Deputy Prime Minister Joana Ortega and ex-Education Minister Irene Rigau to appear.
Former officials are accused of giving a go-ahead to the independence referendum despite a ban by the Spanish Constitutional Court. Mas, in particular, might face a ten-year ban from public office in case of found guilty.
On October 6, the Parliament of Catalonia approved a resolution urging the independence vote to be held no later than September 2017. The Spanish authorities protested the resolution in Spain's Constitutional Court that suspended it. Following the ruling, region's President Carles Puigdemont said Catalonia would continue preparations for the referendum despite the court's decision.
All comments
Show new comments (0)