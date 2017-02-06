Register
13:53 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Former European Parliament president Martin Schulz reacts after his speech at a meeting of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) at their party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 29, 2017, were Schulz was officially appointed SPD party leader

    New Socialist Candidate Poses Serious Risk to Merkel's Reign

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    217601

    Even though the election campaign in Germany is yet to begin it appears that a steadily increasing number of voters would prefer to see Social Democratic Party’s (SPD) Martin Schulz as their chancellor instead of Angela Merkel.

    This file photo taken on May 29, 2016 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz during a remembrance ceremony to mark the centenary of the battle of Verdun, at the Douaumont Ossuary (Ossuaire de Douaumont), northeastern France.
    © AFP 2016/ Frederick Florin
    Germany: Sigmar Gabriel Walks Away to Set Up Schulz v Merkel Election Showdown
    It appears that SPD’s decision to name former EP President Martin Schulz as their candidate for chancellor has resulted in a significant boost to the party’s rating.

    According to the recent DeutschlandTrend survey conducted by German broadcaster ARD, if the election were to be held right now the SDP would get 28 percent of votes which is 8 percent more than a month ago; meanwhile, the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union grouping (CDU/CSU, also referred to as the Union) would’ve only been able to secure 34 percent of votes, displaying a three-percent decrease in approval during the last month.

    Furthermore, the poll reveals that if the Federal Chancellor was to be elected directly rather than by the Bundestag, at least 50 percent of voters would’ve supported Schulz, as compared to 34 percent of Merkel’s supporters.

    Furthermore, half of the respondents said they would like to see a SDP-led government while only 39 percent want CDU/CSU to be in charge.

    It should be noted however that even if SDP comes second in the upcoming election, Martin Schulz may still become the country’s next chancellor. If the gap between the two parties’ results is small enough and since the victor is very unlikely to secure enough votes to form a non-coalition government, SDP might have just enough clout to dictate the terms of such an alliance to the Union instead of vice versa, paving the road to chancellor’s seat for Martin Schulz.

    Also, if CDU/CSU proves to be uncooperative, SDP may instead form a coalition with the Left and the Green, the so called ‘red-red-green coalition’, which would also effectively result in Schulz becoming a chancellor.

    And while it may be way too early to try and accurately predict the outcome of the election, which is scheduled to be held on September 24, the current tendencies definitely do not bode well for Angela Merkel’s future as German Chancellor.

    Related:

    Migrant Shock, Germany's Go-To Site for Rubber Bullet Reactionaries, Closes Down
    German Opinion Poll: Who’s the Partner We Can Trust? USA – 22 %, Russia – 21 %
    Merkel to Become German Ruling Coalition's Single Candidate for Chancellorship
    Tags:
    chancellor, support, opinion poll, election, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Social-Democratic Party (SDP), Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok