Register
12:22 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Blekinge shipwrecks

    Blast From the Past: 17th-Century Man-o-War Discovered in Sweden

    © Photo: Jim Hansson/Sjöhistoriska museet
    Europe
    Get short URL
    244321

    Whereas Sweden's perennial hunt for Russian submarines has so far yielded no tangible results, Swedish divers' relentless plunging into the Baltic Sea sometimes help unearth secrets from the past. They recently struck gold at Karlskrona naval port , stumbling upon a 17th-century warship.

    The Baltic sea of Svetlogorsk's coast in Russia
    © RIA Novosti. Vladimir Fedorenko
    Submarines, UFOs and Champagne: Top 5 Underwater Discoveries in the Baltic
    A 70-cannon ship from the 1600s, which is on par with the legendary Vasa, a naval museum and one of Stockholm's highlights, lies hidden at the bottom of the Karlskrona naval port. Now it has finally been identified as the Blekinge.

    The Blekinge, named after the eponymous Swedish province, was the first one to come off the stocks of Karlskrona in 1682. Last year, wreckage that was most likely the remains of the Blekinge, was encountered in Karlskrona harbor in southern Sweden, pending identification.

    "It's a great pleasure to be able to confirm that this is a historically important find," Carolina Lorentzon Nilsson, CIO at the Swedish Armed Forces, said, as quoted by Swedish newspaper Sydöstran.

    ​Upon its launch in 1682, the Blekinge ran aground the following year and sank, yet was salvaged and resumed service for another 20 years. The Blekinge was used in a maritime campaign against Denmark in the 1700s, when Copenhagen was subjected to severe bombardment. It was 45 meters long and held 450 men and 70 cannons, which actually outnumbers Sweden's most famous battleship, the Vasa, which had 64 cannons. According to one theory, the Blekinge was sunk on purpose in Karlskrona naval port upon becoming obsolete, to become a naval stronghold. The gun deck, which remained above sea level, could be still used for artillery.

    SM U-38 of the german imperial navy,
    © Wikipedia
    Traces of War: Danes Stumble Upon Mysterious WW1 Submarine
    Today a peaceful non-aligned nation, Sweden was a belligerent Baltic empire in the 1600s. During a critical stage of the Scanian war with Denmark over the province of Skåne, most of Sweden's fleet ended up icebound in Stockholm. King Karl XI therefore decided to build a new port and a shipyard in Karlskrona, which later became Sweden's main naval base. In 1682, Karlskrona shipyard produced the Blekinge, its first warship.

    Unlike the Vasa, a fellow Swedish 17th-century warship, which sank during her maiden voyage, only to be retrieved in the 1960 and become a museum, attracting millions of tourists, the Blekinge will not be salvaged, despite that it is estimated to still be in reasonable condition. Thanks to a thick layer of sediment, the wreck remained largely unaffected by the shipping in the harbor.

    ​"No, it will not happen," marine archaeologist Jim Hansson from the Maritrime Museum told Swedish daily Sydsvenskan about the prospects of salvaging it.

    The schooner Maud, with which Capt. Roald Amundsen, discoverer of the South Pole, hopes to reach the North Pole in 1924.
    © AP Photo/
    Legendary Norwegian Polar Ship to Return Home After Being Icebound for 80 Years
    Firstly, a recovery would be way too expensive. Secondly, modern technology can document and visualize shipwrecks anyway. Jim Hansson ventured, though, that the wreck's interior will be thoroughly explored. One advantage of the Blekinge is that it enjoys the protection of Kalrskrona harbor and thus is safe from plunderers.

    The Blekinge is similar to the warship Solen ("the Sun"), which was found in Karlskrona in 2015.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden to Scout Baltic Sea With New Radar
    Swedes' Russophobia Explained by Swedish History Professor
    Tags:
    maritime, history, Scandinavia, Baltic Sea, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok