Give Me My Life Back: Assange Urges UK, Sweden to Unchain Him

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has called on the United Kingdom and Sweden on Monday to restore his liberty in line with the UN Working Group ruling.

"I call on UK and Sweden to do the right thing and restore my liberty. These two states signed treaties to recognize the UN and its human rights mechanisms," Assange was quoted by the BBC broadcaster as saying.

Assange has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden. In the United States, he is wanted for leaking thousands of top-secret military documents.

In February 2016, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention ruled that Assange's de-facto incarceration was arbitrary. The UK and Swedish authorities have been refusing to implement the UN Working Group decision since then.