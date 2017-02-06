Sapphire Monarch: UK Queen Elizabeth II Makes History With 65 Years on Throne

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Queen ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, following the death of her father King George VI. A 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth was in Kenya on a royal tour with her husband Prince Philip at the time.

To mark the jubilee, the Buckingham Palace has re-issued a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II wearing sapphire jewelry, which was taken in 2014 by David Bailey.

© REUTERS/ David Bailey/Handout Queen Elizabeth II is seen in this handout photo taken by David Bailey in 2014, and reissued by Buckingham Palace to mark the Sapphire Jubilee of her 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne

No grand national celebrations are planned for the Sapphire Jubilee, and the Queen is set to spend the day, as usual, in private at the Sandringham estate, returning to the Buckingham Palace a few days later.

65 yrs ago today Princess Elizabeth became Queen. Our Queen is celebrating an unprecedented #SapphireJubilee. Long Live Elizabeth the Great. pic.twitter.com/QbEMlneoSp — Tom Scholes-Fogg (@TScholesFogg) 6 февраля 2017 г.

To mark the jubilee, a 41-gun salute will be fired in Green Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, and a 62-gun salute will be fired at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company. Besides, 89 horses will pull six World War I-era 13-pounder field guns into position in the park.

65 YEARS ago today King George VI died in his sleep at Sandringham. His elder daughter, in Kenya at the time, became Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/IkKeDcKpd6 — Majesty/Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) 6 февраля 2017 г.

The major celebrations are reserved for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years of the Queen Elizabeth II reign.