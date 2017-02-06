Register
10:51 GMT +306 February 2017
    Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Queen Elizabeth II delivery office in Windsor with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 20, 2016 in Windsor, Britain.

    Sapphire Monarch: UK Queen Elizabeth II Makes History With 65 Years on Throne

    © REUTERS/ Chris Jackson
    215432

    Queen Elizabeth II has become the first ever UK monarch to mark the Sapphire Jubilee on Accession Day on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Queen ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, following the death of her father King George VI. A 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth was in Kenya on a royal tour with her husband Prince Philip at the time.

    To mark the jubilee, the Buckingham Palace has re-issued a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II wearing sapphire jewelry, which was taken in 2014 by David Bailey.

    Queen Elizabeth II is seen in this handout photo taken by David Bailey in 2014, and reissued by Buckingham Palace to mark the Sapphire Jubilee of her 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne
    © REUTERS/ David Bailey/Handout
    Queen Elizabeth II is seen in this handout photo taken by David Bailey in 2014, and reissued by Buckingham Palace to mark the Sapphire Jubilee of her 65th anniversary of her accession to the throne

    No grand national celebrations are planned for the Sapphire Jubilee, and the Queen is set to spend the day, as usual, in private at the Sandringham estate, returning to the Buckingham Palace a few days later.

    To mark the jubilee, a 41-gun salute will be fired in Green Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, and a 62-gun salute will be fired at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company. Besides, 89 horses will pull six World War I-era 13-pounder field guns into position in the park.

    The major celebrations are reserved for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years of the Queen Elizabeth II reign.

    All comments

    • Reply
      sapper
      Long time to be sat on the loo!!
    • Reply
      v76
      These people are fraudsters, 'royalty' should have not existed for the last century.
