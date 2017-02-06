Moscow Charges Ukrainians Who Attacked Russian Embassy in Kiev in 2014, 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least six defendants in criminal cases of 2014 and 2016 attacks on the Russian Embassy in Kiev have been charged in absentia, the Russian Investigative Committee said Monday.

"Joint investigative and operational activities conducted by Russian Investigative Committee investigators, the FSB [Federal Security Service] and the Russian Interior Ministry have derived sufficient evidence of the involvement of a number of specific Ukrainian citizens in committing illegal acts," it said.

The committee specified that three individuals, one of them former Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Rudkovsky, have been charged in absentia with attacks carried out on June 14, 2014.

Three others, two of them former far-right Aidar volunteer battalion fighters, have been charged in absentia with attacking the Russian Embassy in Kiev on March 10, 2016.