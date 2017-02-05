Ukraine's Military Shelling Horlivka Suburbs in Donbass Region

“Currently the village is being shelled by heavy weaponry, the shelling has been ongoing since 17:00 local time [14:00 GMT]. There is no information on casualties or damage,” the representative said.
On Saturday, the Ukrainian forces blew up the power tower of the Horlivka city, prompting the authorities to switch to the reserve power line, a spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said.
The situation in southeastern Ukraine has escalated over the past few days, in particular near the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where clashes between Kiev forces and the DPR militia have intensified. The conflicting parties have both accused each other of initiating the violence.
