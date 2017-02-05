Italian Schoolgirl Jiu-Jitsu Champ Fights Off Three Migrant Muggers

Three men of North African appearance who tried to rob a 16-year-old Italian schoolgirl ended up running away in fright and learning a humiliating lesson: never pick on a black belt in jiu-jitsu, even if she's just a schoolgirl.
The incident happened on Friday in the town of Trescore Balneario, in the Lombardy region of northern Italy.
The girl was walking home from school at around 2pm when she was accosted by a group of North Africans who appeared to be about 20 years old.
They surrounded the girl and one of them tried to steal her mobile phone by putting his hand in her jacket pocket.
In shock, the man's two accomplices quickly fled the scene. After the girl released her grip, the would-be robber ran after them, "without saying a word," Il Giorno reported.
The girl reported the incident to a family member when she arrived home, who took her to a police station.
Local police, who are investigating a wave of similar incidents, are currently trying to identify the three suspects, who are thought to be immigrants from North Africa.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete But this situation isn't cute or funny, as political propaganda outlets such as RT and Sputnik keep blasting immigration reform and calling anyone who supports immigration reform racists and xenophobes. The Marxists just keep demanding more and more of these 20-something thugs. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete jas, isn't that just the truth. They have radio shows exclusively appealing to black men on death row, others aimed at hipsters, and a whole boatland of Brit pro-mass migration hard left Marxists whose true views are obscured by their focus on geopolitics in most of their writing. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Click bait article for the 90% of readers who are anti-EU sovereign democrats- just to keep us in the loop while these anorak Brit Marxists serve up their daily slop of pro-mass migration codswollop. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Angus Gallagher, And the Marxists and neoliberals (I have no idea why they are working together) try to brand their fight for state power and the establishment as the "resistance." The should be branded "authority" because that's what they fight for, not the people. But no worries, there is a true Resistance movement based on truth and it rising,
Not one, not a single radio show, columnist, or opinion piece reflects anything other than the pro-EU- Bernie Sanders- Anarchist vector. Not one.
What we get are a plastering of truth articles that are entirely contradicted by the main leftist narrative and our last hold out at Omaha beach- aka the blog page which has all but fallen to the leftist censors.
It's tragic. Never was so much media potential wrecked by so few.
