Register
19:40 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ju-jitsu

    Italian Schoolgirl Jiu-Jitsu Champ Fights Off Three Migrant Muggers

    © Flickr/ Peter Huys
    Europe
    Get short URL
    51438250

    A schoolgirl in Italy's Lombardy region fought off an attack by three North African immigrants using her jiu-jitsu skills, Il Giorno reported.

    Three men of North African appearance who tried to rob a 16-year-old Italian schoolgirl ended up running away in fright and learning a humiliating lesson: never pick on a black belt in jiu-jitsu, even if she's just a schoolgirl.

    The incident happened on Friday in the town of Trescore Balneario, in the Lombardy region of northern Italy.

    The girl was walking home from school at around 2pm when she was accosted by a group of North Africans who appeared to be about 20 years old.

    They surrounded the girl and one of them tried to steal her mobile phone by putting his hand in her jacket pocket. 

    Migrants celebrate on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
    Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Migrants But Were Afraid to Ask in Italian
    However, he didn't count on the schoolgirl's reaction, as she grabbed his arm and used her jiu-jitsu to immobilize him.

    In shock, the man's two accomplices quickly fled the scene. After the girl released her grip, the would-be robber ran after them, "without saying a word," Il Giorno reported.

    The girl reported the incident to a family member when she arrived home, who took her to a police station.

    Local police, who are investigating a wave of similar incidents, are currently trying to identify the three suspects, who are thought to be immigrants from North Africa

    Related:

    Italian Rescuers Find Group of Seven Skiers Hit by Avalanche in Alps
    Avalanche Hits Group of Skiers in Italian Alps, Up to Seven Feared Missing
    Italy-Libya Migrant Deal 'Makes Good Sense' as EU Secures External Border
    Tags:
    martial arts, jiu-jitsu, migrants, attack, Lombardy, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      But this situation isn't cute or funny, as political propaganda outlets such as RT and Sputnik keep blasting immigration reform and calling anyone who supports immigration reform racists and xenophobes. The Marxists just keep demanding more and more of these 20-something thugs.
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagherin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, isn't that just the truth. They have radio shows exclusively appealing to black men on death row, others aimed at hipsters, and a whole boatland of Brit pro-mass migration hard left Marxists whose true views are obscured by their focus on geopolitics in most of their writing.
      Not one, not a single radio show, columnist, or opinion piece reflects anything other than the pro-EU- Bernie Sanders- Anarchist vector. Not one.
      What we get are a plastering of truth articles that are entirely contradicted by the main leftist narrative and our last hold out at Omaha beach- aka the blog page which has all but fallen to the leftist censors.
      It's tragic. Never was so much media potential wrecked by so few.
    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      Click bait article for the 90% of readers who are anti-EU sovereign democrats- just to keep us in the loop while these anorak Brit Marxists serve up their daily slop of pro-mass migration codswollop.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jasin reply toAngus Gallagher(Show commentHide comment)
      Angus Gallagher, And the Marxists and neoliberals (I have no idea why they are working together) try to brand their fight for state power and the establishment as the "resistance." The should be branded "authority" because that's what they fight for, not the people. But no worries, there is a true Resistance movement based on truth and it rising,
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok