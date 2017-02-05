Reopening of Mitrovica Bridge Important for Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue - Mogherini

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The New Bridge across the Ibar River splits the Kosovar town of Mitrovica into a northern part with its Serbian majority and the southern one where most residents are Albanians.

EU HR/VP @FedericaMog on the resolution of issues related to reopening of the Mitrovica Bridge https://t.co/nKjPFxg3Js — EU External Action (@eu_eeas) 5 февраля 2017 г.

"The opening of the revitalised Mitrovica Bridge and the completion of the pedestrianised King Petar Street in the nearest future will be an important achievement in the implementation of the agreements reached in the Dialogue," Mogherini said in a statement, released on her website.

According to the EU foreign policy chief, the successful negotiations on the bridge showed that "only dialogue and political leadership" could help solve the conflict.

According to local media, the governments of North and South Mitrovica have had disagreements in the past over the construction of various barriers restricting the flow of traffic across the bridge.

On Saturday, North Mitrovica authorities reportedly agreed to remove a concrete wall, which they began to build near the bridge.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence. The EU-brokered Belgrade-Pristina dialogue concentrates on cooperation, freedom of movement and legislation.