World War II Aerial Bomb Explodes in Belgrade

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — A Serbian sapper unit conducted a controlled detonation of a World War II-era aerial bomb in Belgrade on Sunday, the Serbian Interior Ministry said.

"The aerial bomb was successfully defused," the ministry said in a statement.

The 250-kilogram bomb (551 pounds) was found at a Belgrade Waterfront project construction site. The specialists established that the bomb could not be relocated, and its controlled detonation was set for Sunday morning. Residents of the nearby houses were asked to close the windows and stay away from them. The neighboring streets were cordoned off during the operation.

In August 2016, a 120-mm mortar bomb of the World War II period was discovered in the country's capital, which was defused on the site.