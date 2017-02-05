Register
15:07 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrantenschreck DP120 Bautzen Edition & Migrantenschreck LP130 Country

    Migrant Shock, Germany's Go-To Site for Rubber Bullet Reactionaries, Closes Down

    © Photo: YouTube/Migrantensckreck GmbH
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 31832

    Hundreds of Germans bought powerful air guns and other weapons from the 'Migrant Shock' website, which imported them from Hungary.

    German flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Germany Hunts For Huge Far-Right Underground Movement
    A controversial anti-immigrant website selling illegal arms to Germans has closed down, German newspaper Die Zeit reported.

    The website, called "Migrantenschreck" (Migrant Shock), was run by a company based in Budapest and exported Hungarian weapons to hundreds of customers across Germany. 

    According to Die Zeit, the website was run by Mario Rönsch, who was also the brains behind another controversial site called Anonymous.Kollektiv. The anti-immigration site gained two million Facebook likes before it closed down in May.

    In June, Migrantenschreck advertised its wares in an email to subscribers of the magazine "Compact," popular with supporters of the right-wing political party Alternative for Germany (AfD). However, in October Compact sought to distance itself from the site, and called it "criminal."

    Nevertheless, between May and December 2016, Migrantenschreck sold 110,000 euros worth of weapons to at least 198 customers across Germany. The most popular product was an air revolver which cost 349 euros ($376).

    Migrantenschreck
    © Photo: YouTube/MDR Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk
    "Migrantenschreck"
    "If you don't want your city to become a lawless place for asylum seekers, if you want to protect your women and keep your pedestrian zones open — then act now!" the website said, advertising goods such as the "Migrantenschreck HD130 Superior Komplettpaket," which includes an assault rifle plus ammunition.

    Migrantenschreck MS80 Professional
    © Photo: YouTube/ Migrantensckreck GmbH
    Migrantenschreck MS80 Professional
    The shop sold air revolvers, rifles and double-barreled shotguns with blank cartridges, as well as stun guns. In a demonstration video, company employees use the guns to shoot targets with pictures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Joachim Gauck and Justice Minister Heiko Maas.

    ​Last month Die Zeit published a map illustrating the store's weapons deliveries across Germany.

    The weapons are capable of shooting rubber bullets with a maximum energy of 80 or 120 joules, far in excess of the 7.5 joules allowed under German law. Such force can cause serious injury or even death if fired at close range.

    German police officers perform security checks before the New Year celebrations for 2017 in Hamburg, Germany, December 31, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer
    German Police Union Chief Lambasts Politicians Over Skyrocketing Migrant Crime
    It is illegal to import or trade such weapons in Germany, and it appears that German law enforcement has caught up with the firm. 

    On January 24, German police raided the living premises of 29 people in 11 German states suspected of buying weapons and ammunition from Migrantenschreck, and discovered 42 illegal weapons. 

    Since then, Migrantenschreck has not taken any more orders, and on Thursday the controversial website was offline.

    Related:

    Out-of-Control Austrian, 73, Menaces German Autobahn With Fake Police Siren
    Russia, Germany and Geopolitics: Avoiding 'New Bloodshed in the Heart of Europe'
    Larger Police Presence Better for Security Than Immigration Cap - Germany's CDU
    Tags:
    asylum seekers, guns, weapons, migrants, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok