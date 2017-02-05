Register
13:36 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 4, 2017

    Cash-Hungry Kiev's Duel With Donbass Could Be Cry for Trump's Financial Help

    © REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    231224

    The current escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region can be explained by an array of factors, including Kiev's desire to put the issue of war on US President Donald Trump's table, Russian political analyst Andrey Suzdaltsev told Sputnik.

    People, including servicemen and civilians, stand and kneel as the Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of police captain Oleksandr Ilnitsky, who was shot dead by a sniper in the war conflict-hit Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    Kiev's Hopes for Western Help in E Ukraine Conflict 'a Road to Nowhere'
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian political analyst Andrey Suzdaltsev attributed the current escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to at least three factors, including Kiev's willingness to approach US President Donald Trump for help resolving its civil conflict.

    Earlier this week, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) reported that four Ukrainian army T-64 tanks had parked behind a building in the Donetsk suburb of Avdiivka in violation of the respective withdrawal lines.

    The situation near Avdiivka and neighboring city of Yasynuvata has been tense for several days; with both Kiev forces and Donbass militia reportedly suffering casualties.

    Ukrainian tanks stand in the yard of an apartment block in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Ukrainian tanks stand in the yard of an apartment block in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine

    The conflicting sides are accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting, which has resulted in several deaths as well as damage to critical civilian infrastructure: power lines have been destroyed and water, electricity and heating supplies disrupted.

    Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani said on Friday that at least seven people had been killed and 41 more had been injured in Donbass fighting since the beginning of the flare-up.

    Commenting on the situation, Andrey Suzdaltsev said that first and foremost, Kiev is seeking to present itself as a victim in the conflict. "Kiev is bombing Donetsk, which is, of course, a 'terrible torment' for Ukrainian authorities," he said.

    "The second point is related to the question of money. Kiev has yet to brief the great auditor who appeared in Washington in the person of US President Donald Trump on its progress in implementing reforms and fighting corruption. So Kiev has decided to put the war issue on Trump's table as if to hint that Washington should help Ukraine [including in terms of financial assistance]," Suzdaltsev said.

    As far as the third factor is concerned, it pertains to Kiev's desire to divert people's attention from internal problems in the country, according to Suzdaltsev.

    He also noted that Ukrainian authorities are doing their best to avoid adhering to the Minsk peace agreements, which are specifically related to the planned ceasefire in Donbass. The second of the two Minsk peace agreements is nearing its second anniversary.

    "Paradoxically, Moscow is accused of not sticking to the Minsk agreements, which were, by the way, not signed by Russia, while Kiev actually launches an offensive by deploying tanks and preparing an attack," he said.

    Monument of Independence of Ukraine on Independence Square in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Evgenia Novozhenina
    Ukraine 'Should Brace Itself for the Worst' When Trump Comes to Power
    As for the OSCE SMM mission, it can only be seen as a witness, and it would be irrelevant to expect the SMM to take any step aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, Suzdaltsev pointed out.

    He said that "on the one hand, the OSCE mission takes the records of everything, but on the other – they are using double standards."

    "They were actually present during the preparation for a tank attack and did nothing. And now the only hope is that the OSCE mission will be present in Donbass as a witness," Suzdaltsev concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin Explains Reasons Behind Ukraine Crisis Aggravation
    Putin, Trump Convinced Ukraine Crisis Cannot Be Protracted
    Ukraine Crisis to Be on Agenda of Russia-US Relations - Kremlin
    Lavrov, Ayrault Discuss Ukraine Crisis Settlement, Upcoming Mideast Conference
    OSCE Should Be Responsible for Ukraine Crisis Settlement - Ban Ki-moon
    Tags:
    tanks, agreements, offensives, corruption, reforms, conflict, Donald Trump, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok