05 February 2017
    Crew members prepare tanks in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 2, 2017

    Kiev's Aim to Prevent Rapprochement Between US, Russia Appears Unachievable

    President Trump had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart on Saturday, during which he pledged to cooperate with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in order to restore peace in the Donbass region. Political analyst Alexander Khrolenko provides his reasons why Poroshenko will eventually have no choice but to implement the Minsk accords.

    Militia of the DPR in the village of Shirokino
    Trump Vows Cooperation With Moscow, Kiev to Restore Peace on Ukrainian Border
    US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko held a phone conversation on Saturday, discussing the intensification of fighting in the republics of Donbass.

    President Trump has pledged to cooperate with leaders of Russia, Ukraine and other nations in order to restore peace in war-torn Donbass, the White House announced following the conversation.

    "We will work with Ukraine, Russia, and all other parties involved to help them restore peace along the border," Trump said, as cited in the statement.

    According to Poroshenko's spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko, both presidents expressed readiness to "explore additional steps to enhancing the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States."

    Meanwhile, RIA Novosti political analyst Alexander Khrolenko has provided his reasons why the fighting in the southeast of Ukraine has intensified shortly after the new US president has been sworn in.

    "Kiev is burning out its non-core assets," reads his article for RIA Novosti.

    A Ukrainian serviceman wears a mask depicting a skull on September 23, 2014 on armored personnel carrier (APC) in a suburb of the eastern town Debaltseve in the region of Donetsk
    'Poroshenko Will Try to Hard Sell Ukrainian Crisis to Trump as a Key Problem'
    The political analyst further explains that the so-called "Ukrainian project of the West" is collapsing thus the Ukrainian president is trying to make desperate attempts to win back his lingering dream of the EU and NATO membership. That is a possible reason behind the intensification of fighting in the country's southeast.

    "However the worst will happen when all the social aggression accumulated for years by the Ukrainian population due to all the Ukrainian draw-backs spills within the country. Having understood this and without farther waiting for any shootout in the center of Kiev, the prudent Ukrainian leader has launched predominantly infantry attacks in Donbass in order to get rid of the most brutal radical and nationalists," Khrolenko suggests.

    He further elaborates that, on the one hand, there is UK, which  continues its active support of Kiev's military ambitions by sending its troops to get "involved in secret exercises in Ukraine." It has even deployed its HMS Diamond destroyer to the Black Sea with the announced purpose to "help protect 650 British troops" who are involved in these secret exercises.

    Shattered windows in a residential building in Donetsk, damaged during a shelling by the Ukrainian military
    Russia Envoy to UN: Kiev Trying to Find Military Solution to Donbass Conflict
    On the other hand, there are certain US senators who are "stubbornly pushing" Ukraine towards a large-scale military conflict.

    However Brussels, he says, has realized that NATO's support of Kiev threatens serious consequences. NATO does not consider Ukraine's accession into the alliance. Moreover, the new US administration intends to concentrate on its internal problems and joint fight with Russia against the international terrorism.

    Hence the West openly pays no intention to the expectations of the Ukrainian leaders.

    "Ukraine's aim to prevent a possible rapprochement between Russia and the US, Russia and the West appears unachievable. The intensification of the situation on the "Ukrainian fronts" arises our of Kiev's reluctance to admit new geopolitical realias," he further suggests.

    The provocation in Donbass, he says, has not got any support of the US administration, so Kiev will be forced to go further. However its choice and arsenal are scarce. Hence, sooner or later, Kiev 'will be compelled to return' to the Minsk accords, he finally states.

    rapprochement, Ukrainian conflict, Trump Administration, Donald Trump, Aleksandr Khrolenko, Petro Poroshenko, United States, Russia, Donbass, Kiev, Ukraine
      tobi.gelando
      Time is over for Porky and his Vassals !!! The Uk will soon return there soldiers back to the monky Island !!! And Nato will say we don't no about a country called Ukraine !!!
      I feel sorry for the people from Ukraine there have pay with there bled and the grand children have to pay back what the Oligarchs have stolen from the people !!!
      sapperin reply totobi.gelando(Show commentHide comment)
      tobi.gelando, You've put it all in a nutshell. Pity the poor kids who will have to suffer for Porko and co's misdeeds!!!
