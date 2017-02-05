From Lovin' It to Losing It: French Soldiers Robbed of Weapons at McDonald's

When the three servicemen returned to their car, which was parked nearby, they found out that one of the side windows had been broken, and their two FAMAS assault rifles and ammunition had been stolen.

The military swiftly called police, and a search operation involving a helicopter began. The police managed to establish that there were two thieves who had left the scene in a truck (also stolen).

To date, only the vehicle has been found.

via GIPHY