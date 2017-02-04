Register
20:55 GMT +304 February 2017
    Local residents examine their flat that has been destroyed as a result of night shelling to the flashpoint eastern town of Avdiivka

    Recovery Efforts in Eastern Ukraine's Avdiivka Disrupted by Truce Violation

    The ceasefire in the southeastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka has been breached, according to OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The repair works to restore electricity and water supplies in the southeastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka  were suspended on Saturday, after the ceasefire was violated again.

    "#DFS: Works ended abruptly. Ceasefire breached. Civilians continue to suffer. Stop shooting now!," OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine posted on Twitter.

    The situation in Ukraine's southeast has been tense for several days, with Kiev forces and Donbas militia accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.

    The ongoing shelling near Avdiivka has left local residents without water supply, central heating and electricity in the midst of freezing temperatures.

      jas
      The Nazi shills, OSCE, pretend that both sides are fighting and refuse to call out the Kiev junta for what it is. There is no reason the eastern Ukraine side would start fighting and delay repairs. It is stupid to imply such as thing.

      Instead of WASTING time trying to make Israel and the neocons happy with him, Trump NEEDS to save lives and replace the Kiev junta and help restore order in Ukraine.
