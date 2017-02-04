Recovery Efforts in Eastern Ukraine's Avdiivka Disrupted by Truce Violation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The repair works to restore electricity and water supplies in the southeastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka were suspended on Saturday, after the ceasefire was violated again.

"#DFS: Works ended abruptly. Ceasefire breached. Civilians continue to suffer. Stop shooting now!," OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine posted on Twitter.

The situation in Ukraine's southeast has been tense for several days, with Kiev forces and Donbas militia accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.

The ongoing shelling near Avdiivka has left local residents without water supply, central heating and electricity in the midst of freezing temperatures.