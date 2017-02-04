Recovery Efforts in Eastern Ukraine's Avdiivka Disrupted by Truce Violation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The repair works to restore electricity and water supplies in the southeastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka were suspended on Saturday, after the ceasefire was violated again.
"#DFS: Works ended abruptly. Ceasefire breached. Civilians continue to suffer. Stop shooting now!," OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine posted on Twitter.
The ongoing shelling near Avdiivka has left local residents without water supply, central heating and electricity in the midst of freezing temperatures.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete The Nazi shills, OSCE, pretend that both sides are fighting and refuse to call out the Kiev junta for what it is. There is no reason the eastern Ukraine side would start fighting and delay repairs. It is stupid to imply such as thing.
jas
Instead of WASTING time trying to make Israel and the neocons happy with him, Trump NEEDS to save lives and replace the Kiev junta and help restore order in Ukraine.