17:53 GMT +304 February 2017
    Demonstrators march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, during a protest in London, Britain, February 4, 2017

    'No to Racism': Thousands March in London Against Trump's Travel Order

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Europe
    22901

    Several thousand people are participating Saturday in another demonstration in London against US President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily deny US entry for refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — The participants of the protest, which began earlier on Saturday outside the US Embassy in central London, are holding banners with slogans 'No to Trump, No to War' and 'No to racism, No to Trump.'

    The main organizers of the protest are the anti-war movement, Stop the War Coalition, and counter-racism organization Stand Up to Racism.

    Hungarian soldiers work on a fence that is being built at the border with Croatia, near the village of Beremend, Hungary, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Europe Cannot Criticize Trump's Migration Policy as EU Builds Own Walls - Rome
    In what has become the third largest demonstration in the UK capital since Trump's inauguration two weeks ago, ​​demonstrators will march from the embassy and through the center of London.

    Some protesters are holding banners condemning UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump at the White House, where she expressed hopes of maintaining a "special relationship" with Washington.

    On January 27, during her visit to the United States, May invited Trump on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit the United Kingdom later this year. Later the same day, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States" which blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entry of Syrian refugees, and suspends citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering for 90 days.

    The decisions caused massive outcry in the targeted countries as well as in the European Union. Following the decree, an online petition was published at the website of the UK Parliament, demanding Trump to be barred from making a state visit to the United Kingdom. It has gained 1.8 million signatures.

