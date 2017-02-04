'No to Racism': Thousands March in London Against Trump's Travel Order

LONDON (Sputnik) — The participants of the protest, which began earlier on Saturday outside the US Embassy in central London, are holding banners with slogans 'No to Trump, No to War' and 'No to racism, No to Trump.'

The main organizers of the protest are the anti-war movement, Stop the War Coalition, and counter-racism organization Stand Up to Racism.

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Europe Cannot Criticize Trump's Migration Policy as EU Builds Own Walls - Rome

In what has become the third largest demonstration in the UK capital since Trump's inauguration two weeks ago, ​​demonstrators will march from the embassy and through the center of London.

Some protesters are holding banners condemning UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump at the White House, where she expressed hopes of maintaining a "special relationship" with Washington.

On January 27, during her visit to the United States, May invited Trump on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit the United Kingdom later this year. Later the same day, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States" which blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entry of Syrian refugees, and suspends citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering for 90 days.

Thousands of people in London came out to protest Trump's State visit. pic.twitter.com/Ao1ITFjKE5 — Jared Thomas (@CBCJaredThomas) 4 февраля 2017 г.

The decisions caused massive outcry in the targeted countries as well as in the European Union. Following the decree, an online petition was published at the website of the UK Parliament, demanding Trump to be barred from making a state visit to the United Kingdom. It has gained 1.8 million signatures.