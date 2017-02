ROME (Sputnik) — The avalanche hit a group of skiers in Sella Nevea mountain pass in the Italian province of Udine, local media reported Saturday.

© REUTERS/ Vigili del Fuoco Central Italy Avalanche Death Toll Up to 21, Eight Still Missing

The rescue services managed to get help one skier out of the snowdrifts who was in a critical condition, the search for other six or seven people continues, according to the Rainews24 broadcaster.

On January 18, the Rigopiano hotel, located at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain in the Italian region of Abruzzo, was hit by an avalanche, resulting in the deaths of 29 people, while 11 people were rescued.