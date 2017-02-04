Register
16:22 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, reacts as he delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.

    Fillon Projected to Lose 1st Round of French Presidential Election - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 67 0 0

    Francois Fillon, the candidate of The Republicans party, may end up in the third place in the first round of the upcoming French presidential elections, which would effectively eliminate him from the race, a survey conducted by BVA polling firm showed Saturday.

    Former French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron
    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    Ex-French Economy Minister Macron Could Be 'US Agent' Lobbying Banks' Interests
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll carried out on February 1-2, Fillon can barely get 20 percent of the votes in the first round, as opposed to about 24 percent in the beginning of January, while Emmanuel Macron, former economy minister under the current socialist government, enjoys between 21 and 22 percent of the potential votes and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen retains about 25 percent of the votes.

    The survey shows that Le Pen can expect to move on to the second round, but would lose to either Macron with her expected 34 percent of votes against his 66, or to Fillon with 40 percent against 60.

    According to the poll, Former Education Minister Benoit Hamon, the candidate from the Socialist Party, could benefit from forging an alliance with environmentalist Yannick Jadot and left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon, as 42 percent of the supporters of the left would approve of the union, irrespective of who would represent it in the race.

    Emmanuel Macron will hold a rally in the French city of Lyon on Saturday afternoon. Le Pen and Melenchon have also scheduled separate meetings with their supporters in Lyon for Sunday.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader, delivers a statement on U.S. election results at the party headquarters in Nanterre, France, November 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Exit Schengen, Fight Extremism: Le Pen Outlines Presidential Election Program
    Fillon's lower ratings are likely linked to the scandal that broke out in late January around his wife allegedly having been paid for jobs without exercising her duties. French media also questioned Fillon's children's employment as his parliamentary assistants between 2005 and 2007.

    The French police, which opened a probe into the matter, carried out searches in the headquarters of the magazine where Penelope Fillon used to work and in the French Senate. The center-right candidate denied all accusations.

    The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off slated for May 7.

    Related:

    French MPs Support Fillon Amid Scandal, Juppe's Refusal to Be 'Plan B'
    French Right Contemplating Plan B in Case of Fillon Leaving Presidential Race
    President Macron? French Election Blown Apart as Scandals Hit Fillon, Le Pen
    Fillon, Le Pen Unlikely to Advance to Second Round of French Election – Poll
    Tags:
    Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok