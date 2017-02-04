Murdered Lugansk Commander Contributed to Republic's Achievements - LPR Head

LUGANSK (Sputnik) — The blast occurred earlier in the day in the city of Lugansk in Donbass and is considered a terrorist attack by the local security forces.

"I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased Col. Anashchenko. His courage, tenacity, valor have become the example of the officer's duty and honor to us," Plotnitsky said, as quoted by his press service.

The LPR head added that Anashchenko contributed greatly to the first achievements and victories of the self-proclaimed republic.

Local security forces suspect Kiev authorities of having organized the attack.

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Putin Explains Three Reasons Behind Ukraine Crisis Aggravation

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.

In 2016, prominent commanders Arseny Pavlov (also known as Motorola) and Alexei Mozgovoi, from the DPR and the LPR, respectively, were assassinated.