10:18 GMT +304 February 2017
    Latvian PM Notes Importance of Finding 'Amicable Solution' to Brexit Process

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (86)
    17710

    A trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union may be made within the two-year Brexit negotiation period and a good agreement is a priority for both sides, Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis told Sky News on the sidelines of an EU summit in Malta.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Latvian prime minister, the member states are hoping to establish strong partnerships with the United Kingdom on trade, as is Brussels, and the trade deal with the bloc "is possible" within two years.

    "What is most important is to think about a beneficial partnership [and] find an amicable solution to all of this," Kucinskis was quoted as saying by the broadcaster Saturday.

    The White Paper on Brexit issued by the UK government on Thursday reinstated Prime Minister Theresa May's promise to focus on bilateral free trade agreements and pointed out that, while the United Kingdom could not make any deals until after it leaves the bloc, it could start preparing for future negotiations.

    The paper also vowed to continue collaborating with the European Union on science and research as well as on security.

    On Wednesday, the UK parliament voted in favor of  theBrexit bill allowing May to trigger Article 50 of Lisbon Treaty and start the withdrawal process.

    On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum, as a result of which the country decided to leave the 28-nation bloc. According to the final results, some 52 percent of voters supported Brexit.

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (86)

      avatar
      michael
      the latvian pm should concentrate on how to re-introduce rational thinking to the baltics.
