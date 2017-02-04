OSCE SMM Registers Reduction in Ceasefire Violations in Eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The SMM has recorded more than 4,000 explosions, most of which taking place in the Avdiivka-Yasynuvata-Donetsk airport area.

"While the situation along the contact line remained tense the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region compared with the previous reporting period, including more than 4,000 explosions," the report, based on the information received on Thursday read.

© Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko Russia Initiates Criminal Case Into Ukraine Gov't Shelling in Donetsk

In contrast, the OSCE recorded 5,600 explosions in the same area on February 1.

The situation near the southeastern Ukrainian towns of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with both Kiev forces and Donbas militia accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.

Due to the ongoing shelling, the humanitarian crisis has also worsened within the region, as civilians are deprived of running water, central heating and electricity in the midst of freezing temperatures.