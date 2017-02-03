PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the information retrieved from the cell phone seized by police, the suspect is a 29-years-old Egyptian national Abdallah, the LCI television channel reported.

The DNA and fingerprint analysis is underway to confirm the suspect’s identity, the LCI said, adding that the suspect arrived in Paris from Dubai on January 26 and was unknown to the French intelligence services.

The suspect had a return ticket to Dubai for February 5 and had also booked a hotel room located on the Ponthieu road in Paris 8th arrondissement, where police were carrying out searching operations.

Earlier in the day, servicemen patrolling the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center opened fire against a machete-wielding man who tried to enter the museum's shopping area and attacked security forces, wounding one of the soldiers. According to local police, the attacker shouted "Allah Akbar," and was reportedly injured.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said that the attack was "of a terrorist nature." A woman was also arrested at the scene, yet it was not clear whether she was involved, according to the French Interior Ministry.