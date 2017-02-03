Register
22:11 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    French firefighters and police are seen at the site near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase, police sources said.

    Louvre Attack Suspect Possibly Egyptian National Reports

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 47 0 0

    A knife-wielding man who tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum’s shopping center was an Egyptian national who arrived in France in at the end of January, French media reported Friday.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the information retrieved from the cell phone seized by police, the suspect is a 29-years-old Egyptian national Abdallah, the LCI television channel reported.

    The DNA and fingerprint analysis is underway to confirm the suspect’s identity, the LCI said, adding that the suspect arrived in Paris from Dubai on January 26 and was unknown to the French intelligence services.

    French police secure the site near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase, police sources said.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    What is Known So Far About Louvre Attack in Paris
    The suspect had a return ticket to Dubai for February 5 and had also booked a hotel room located on the Ponthieu road in Paris 8th arrondissement, where police were carrying out searching operations.

    Earlier in the day, servicemen patrolling the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center opened fire against a machete-wielding man who tried to enter the museum's shopping area and attacked security forces, wounding one of the soldiers. According to local police, the attacker shouted "Allah Akbar," and was reportedly injured.

    French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said that the attack was "of a terrorist nature." A woman was also arrested at the scene, yet it was not clear whether she was involved, according to the French Interior Ministry.

    Related:

    What is Known So Far About Louvre Attack in Paris
    French Police Carry Out Search Operations in Paris After Louvre Attack
    Marine Le Pen Praises Servicemen for Preventing 'Barbaric' Attack on Louvre
    Tags:
    Louvre, France, Paris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok