Kiev Wants UN Peacekeepers Idea Back on Table Amid Donbass Escalation

"It is important that the situation in the Donbass today be considered not only as a regional problem, but a problem of international security. Therefore, in our opinion, when the idea of the armed OSCE police mission deployment is slipping a bit, we hope that perhaps these debates [in the UN Security Council] will bring back the attention to the previous initiative of the Ukrainian side on the possibility of deploying a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbass," Eliseev said at a briefing.
On Tuesday, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Alexander Motuzyanik said that three Ukrainian officers had been killed and 24 injured over the past 24 hours in the eastern Ukraine hostilities. While Deputy Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said at least six people had died, 13 others had been wounded as result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks on the DPR territory in the last 24 hours.
In February 2015, Ukrainian authorities in Kiev and militia in the eastern part of the country reached a ceasefire following the talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk, Belarus.
