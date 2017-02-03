At Least 7 Killed, Over 40 Injured in Donbass Fighting - UN Human Rights Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN Human Rights Office teams are currently visiting Donetsk and Avdiivka to verify reports of civilian casualties.
"We are seriously concerned about the dire humanitarian and human rights situation of civilians in eastern Ukraine where there has been an escalation in fighting along the contact line. Since 29 January until 9:00hrs on 3 February, shelling has killed at least seven people and injured a further 41," Shamdasani was quoted as saying in a statement published on the OHCHR website.
The UN Human Rights Office also demanded immediate humanitarian access and called for the urgent implementation of the Minsk peace agreements.
The situation near the southeastern Ukrainian towns of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with both Kiev forces and Donbass militia having suffered casualties. The conflicting sides are accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.
The fighting resulted in damaging critical civilian infrastructure, with power lines destroyed, water, electricity and heating supplies disrupted.
