16:07 GMT +303 February 2017
    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a news conference in Minsk, Belarus. File photo

    Belarus Files Lawsuit Against Russia Over Oil Delivery Cut - President

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Belarus has filed a lawsuit over Russia’s reduction in oil deliveries in the first quarter of 2017, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

    Gazprom's gas distribution station Zapadnaya opened in Belarus
    © Sputnik/ Egor Eryomov
    Belarus Hopes to Reach Compromise on Gas, Oil Dispute With Russia in Early 2017
    MINSK (Sputnik) — Belarus has turned to court over Russia’s reduction in oil deliveries by 12 percent in the first quarter of 2017 due to the unsolved issue on Belarusian gas debt, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

    "I told them what the problem of oil and gas price was. Besides, the argument was about gas only, but they started cutting oil in violation of all agreements. We applied to the court, of course, in accordance with our agreements. There will be trial but is this normal?" the president said at a large press conference in Minsk.

    Lukashenko added that the argument would entail losses and escalation of tensions in many areas.

    He said he had written a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying it was not the way the countries should follow.

    The talks over the price of Russian gas deliveries to Belarus have been held for months. Paying off the gas debt became one of the priority conditions for restoring Russian oil supplies to the country.

    Kremlin Says Russia Provides Belarus With 'Huge Economic Assistance'
    Foreigners to Be Banned From Flights to Russia Under Belarus Visa-Free Regime
    Belarus' Gas Debt to Russia Stands at About $550Mln
    Belarus Signs Over 20 Arms Delivery, Upgrade Deals With Russia in 2016
    price, gas debt, oil, Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus, Russia
