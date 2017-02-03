Register
    Migrants leave Moria camp following an explosion and fire on the island of Lesbos early on November 25, 2016. Angry migrants set fire to a camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after a woman and a six-year-old child died following a gas cylinder explosion, local police said.

    Protest March Over 'Heartbreaking' Deaths in Greek Migrant Camp

    A protest march is taking place in Athens, Greece in memory of three refugees who died in cramped, cold and overcrowded conditions in a migrant camp on the island of Lesbos.

    Three men, aged around 20, 22 and 46 reportedly inhaled toxic fumes from a heater; claims the Greek authorities neither confirm, or deny.

    "The abuse that we see from police is more prevalent and more visible on Chios and Samos. On Lesbos, it's not so much about a culture of police abuse but about the conditions, the hypothermia," Ariel Ricker, director of Advocates Abroad, an NGO that provides free legal advice to refugees and migrants told Sputnik.

    A stranded Syrian refugee boy walks through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017.
    A stranded Syrian refugee boy walks through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017.

    Ariel Ricker has been working in Greece for the past 22 months.

    "It's been very difficult since the death of these individuals on Lesbos. Witnessing these situations is heartbreaking," Ricker said.

    "There are some excellent volunteers who bring aid and blankets and sleeping bags for migrants and refugees. EU relief will take aid from volunteers and distribute how they see fit.

    A migrant stands next to a snow-covered tent at the Moria hotspot on the island of Lesbos , following heavy snowfalls on January 7, 2017.
    EU Blamed for 'Inhumane' Greek Migrant Camps as Probe Launched Into Deaths

    "We do have security concerns, there is a shockingly low number of case workers to help asylum seekers, which contributes to the depression growing among the refugees on Moria. They feel like they are animals or numbers or less than human because of the lack of compassion shown to them," Ricker told Sputnik. 

    'They Often Feel Abandoned'

    An investigation into the deaths has been ordered by Greece's migration minister Yannis Mouzalas, who is quoted by Athens News Agency that "steps would be taken to make the situation more manageable."

    Meanwhile people are meeting in Ermou, Athens, for a protest march in their memory.

      Marques rouges
      Those who impose massive immigration to Europe, the Soros and his ilk, don't have more respect for the migrants than they have for the people they are supposed to replace.

      The same could be said about Rohingyas who were imported into Burma to replace local people deemed as not cooperative enough, or about African slaves brought to America by slave traders.

      Notice how hundreds of years later, theses massive, unnatural displacement of people still cause tragic consequences for a part of these people.
