14:35 GMT +303 February 2017
    Karluv Most (Charles Bridge) across the Vltava River in Old Prague

    'Why on Earth Would Russia Want to Hack Czech Foreign Ministry Emails?'

    Russia has dismissed claims by Czech Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek as “US-inspired scare stories” regarding allegations that his ministry’s email system was breached by “Russian hackers” in a cyberattack similar to those used against the Democratic Party’s servers during the recent US presidential elections.

    ”Why on earth would Russia want to hack the Czech foreign ministry’s emails?” Roman Janouch, a senior editor with the Internet portal Haló noviny, wondered in an interview with Sputnik.

    ”People behind hacking attacks are very hard to pin down, but I’m sure that Russians had no hand in this. I just see no reason why they should do this. This would be a stupid thing to do and Vladimir Putin is not stupid. In a word, I see these hints about a Russian trace in these cyberattacks as absurd, just like the imaginary Russian attacks on the Democratic Party servers in the US,” he said.

    ”Still, even though they have absolutely no evidence [of Russian hacking] the Czech media, which tend to see the ‘Kremlin’s hand’ in just about everything, keep pointing a finger at Russia.”

    “Does it mean that everything Russia says is a lie and the West is telling the truth and nothing but the truth? This is primitive thinking, even though each side has its own interests here. Let the court prove that Russians and Putin are behind the attacks [on the Czech Foreign Ministry emails].

    Neither Mr. Zaoralek nor the American Democrats have any evidence to prove this,” Janouch noted.

    He added that Lubomír Zaorálek was part of a group that is opposed to the pro-Russian minded President Miloš Zeman, adding that the big noise about imaginary Russian hackers may have to do with the draft law on giving the military intelligence greater freedom of hand in monitoring the Internet which is now being disused by the Czech parliament.

    “If adopted, this law would be just a formality because the government already controls everything. We are in a situation where your private life is no longer a secret. I’m afraid of being shadowed, of having my telephone tapped and my Internet activity monitored. All this makes me feel sad, but, like Russians say, ‘we don’t choose the time we live in,’” Roman Janouch noted.

    In late January, media reports said, citing an intelligence source, that a group of unknown hackers had cracked the emails of the Czech foreign minister and his deputies and had stolen thousands of user accounts, as well as classified data.

    According to the Neovlini news portal, the cyber attack lasted for several months and this scandal has become the biggest in the area of security in recent years.

      Lubos Vokoun
      This is so obvious. In our Czech republic the government wants to give more cyberpower (place black boxes to internet providers ...) to several bodies and there is(was) some opposition to that. And it just so happen that right at the same time the Foreign Minister comes with "we were hacked right now - we need more power"
      Funny that the same scenario goes on in our neighbor Poland, where they also are creating new cybersecurity body and they also have been "hacked right now". They also use the same phrases that the "attack reminds them the attack on the democratic party in US so it was probably you know who".
      Lubos Vokoun
      Also the rhetorical question is what on this attack leads Mr Zaorálek to think it was Putin. According to available information in Czech media space the IP addresses where the data has been downloaded from were at least from Czech republic, Russia, Germany and UK. Everyone with elementary knowledge of Internet knows that IP address tells you nothing about who is behind the attack (unless the person is so foolish to use his home PC). This looks like the person has used the TOR network, so the IP addresses could be of anyone who participates in this network - completely innocent.
