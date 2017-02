© Sputnik/ Ivan Rudnev Belarus Says Russia's Decision on Border Zone Not Coordinated With Minsk

MINSK (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, three orders of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) were posted on the Russian government's legal information portal, which say border zones are being established on the border with Belarus — in the Pskov, Smolensk and Bryansk regions. The decision takes effect February 7.

"Just imagine: there are international treaties and agreements. And a minister, a strong one, an FSB officer etc., puts an end to all agreements by putting his signature, issuing his order… Is it normal?" Lukashenko said at a news conference in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

However, the Belarusian leader said he believed Moscow and Minsk would sooner or later resolve all disputable issues and would be able to agree.