OSCE SMM Calls for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities in Donetsk Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The deadly violence in and around three populated areas in eastern Ukraine is unacceptable and should cease, head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine Ertugrul Apakan said Friday.

"We call on all sides to stop fighting immediately, to ensure the protection of civilians and vital infrastructure, and to stabilize the situation," Apakan said in a statement issued by the SMM.

He condemned the use of "indiscriminate force, especially heavy weapons" across the Avdiivka-Yasynuvata-Donetsk airport area as "unacceptable."