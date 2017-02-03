Soldier Opens Fire After Man Tried to Enter Paris Louvre Museum With Suitcase

The man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop with two backpacks.

The French soldier suffered a minor trauma, whereas the unknown man sustained a severe injury.

Something is going down at The #Louvre 30 National Police vehicles with guns drawn pic.twitter.com/kpLTCtVdZN — VoiceB0xx (@voiceb0xx) February 3, 2017

Shortly after the news emerged, French Interior Ministry posted a message on Twitter: "Serious public security incident under way in Paris in the Louvre area."

Evénement grave de #sécurité publique en cours à #Paris quartier du #Louvre, priorité à l'intervention des forces de sécurité et de secours pic.twitter.com/PxTLacJk7a — Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) February 3, 2017

Police cordoned off access to the Louvre, Reuters reports.

According to RATP, the public transport operator, the nearby Palais Royal Musee du Louvre metro station was closed to the public as a security measure.

Main #Louvre courtyard cordoned off after "serious incident" according to Int. ministry, unclear if entire museum evacuated pic.twitter.com/3Kr0ww3jnk — Aurélien Breeden (@aurelienbrd) February 3, 2017

Friend sends pic from inside the #Louvre, tourists being evacuated into locked down halls pic.twitter.com/1UxMkBsmPJ — Wang Feng (@ulywang) February 3, 2017

Tourists told to sit on ground in locked halls inside the #Louvre pic.twitter.com/Ux1PTh4gbs — Wang Feng (@ulywang) February 3, 2017

Head of Paris police said that no explosives were found in the attacker's bag at the Louvre, Reuters reported.

The spokesperson for the police said that the attacker cried out "Allahu Akbar." Head of Paris police said that this remark leads the police to believe that he wanted to carry out a terrorist attack.

Another suspicious man has been arrested following the incident.

Since 2015, France has faced a number of deadly terrorist attacks.

In early January 2015, Islamists killed 17 people in attacks at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo's office and a kosher food shop in Paris.

On November 13, 2015, Daesh terrorists conducted a series of coordinated attacks in the French capital, killing 130 people and injuring more than 350, many critically.

On July 14, 2016, a truck rammed into a large crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice. At least 84 people, including children, were killed and hundreds of others were injured.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW