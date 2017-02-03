Moscow Voicess Readiness to Provide Help to Decode Radar Data on MH17 Crash

Russian Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia denied Dutch claims of Russia's radar data on MH17 crash allegedly violating international requirements and added that it had provided the Netherlands with MH17 crash primary radar data three months ago and since has not received any requests for help of Russian experts to decode the data.
"Russia will gladly provide the help of experts, equipment, the issue is that nobody is in a rush to send us, the Russian side, a request for help," she told a briefing.
The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which they claimed had been brought from Russia and consequently returned there.
The Russian Defense Ministry cast doubt on the conclusions of the investigators, saying that no Russian missile systems, including Buk, have crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border at the time of the incident.
