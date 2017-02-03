Russia Initiates Criminal Case Into Ukraine Gov't Shelling in Donetsk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The investigation believes Ukrainian artillery shelled several regions in Donetsk, as well as settlements in Yasynuvata and Makiivka from Wednesday to Friday. The shelling, conducted on orders of Ukrainian commanders and defense ministry officials, led to the deaths of three local residents and 15 hospitalizations, investigators said.

"The Russian Investigative Committee's central investigation department's office investigating crimes involving the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare initiated another criminal case on the grounds of an offense," the committee said.

© AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV Escalation in Avdiivka: Video Shows Ukrainian Tanks Parked in Front of Residential Buildings

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata has been tense for several days, with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia have accused each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had to interrupt his visit to Germany due to the escalation of the security situation on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. He also charged his aides with calling for an extraordinary session of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine to discuss the situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow had reliable data that the Ukrainian independent armed groups, supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, were behind the attack on Avdiivka.