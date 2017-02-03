Russia Initiates Criminal Case Into Ukraine Gov't Shelling in Donetsk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The investigation believes Ukrainian artillery shelled several regions in Donetsk, as well as settlements in Yasynuvata and Makiivka from Wednesday to Friday. The shelling, conducted on orders of Ukrainian commanders and defense ministry officials, led to the deaths of three local residents and 15 hospitalizations, investigators said.
"The Russian Investigative Committee's central investigation department's office investigating crimes involving the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare initiated another criminal case on the grounds of an offense," the committee said.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had to interrupt his visit to Germany due to the escalation of the security situation on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. He also charged his aides with calling for an extraordinary session of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine to discuss the situation.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow had reliable data that the Ukrainian independent armed groups, supported by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' artillery, were behind the attack on Avdiivka.
