Avdiivka Overnight Shelling Leaves Two Dead, Three Injured - Ukraine's RSA Head

KIEV (Sputnik) — At least two people were killed and three others injured as a result of night shelling of the town of Avdiivka in Donbass, which is under control of Ukrainian military, Pavlo Zhebrivskyi, the head of Ukraine's Regional State Administration (RSA), said Friday.

"As of 08:00 a.m. [06:00 GMT], there were two people killed — a local resident, a serviceman of the SESU (State Emergency Service of Ukraine). The three injured are a SESU officer, a foreign correspondent and a local resident, who was lightly injured after a shell had hit a five-storey building and refused admission to hospital," Zhebrivskyi said on his Facebook.

The situation in southeastern Ukraine, in particular, in the industrial towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, became aggravated this weekend when both towns were bombarded with shells, which resulted in heavy losses on both sides. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are trading accusations for the escalation of fighting.

Due to the ongoing shelling, the humanitarian crisis has also worsened within the region, as civilians are deprived of running water, central heating and electricity in the midst of freezing temperatures.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow was concerned about Kiev's actions in the Donbass region, adding that the Ukrainian authorities were derailing the Minsk peace agreements.