Munich Security Conference Organizers Confirm US VP Pence's Participation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The organizers of the Munich Security Conference said Friday they would be welcoming US Vice President Mike Pence at the event, scheduled for February 17-19.

"We look forward to welcoming you in Munich for #MSC2017, @VP Pence!," the organizers said on Twitter.

​Pence said in a statement via Twitter on Thursday that he told German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel during their meeting today he would participate in the Munich Security Conference later this month.