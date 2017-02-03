Register
11:33 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People, including servicemen and civilians, stand and kneel as the Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of police captain Oleksandr Ilnitsky, who was shot dead by a sniper in the war conflict-hit Donetsk region, during a commemoration ceremony in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016

    Kiev's Hopes for Western Help in E Ukraine Conflict 'a Road to Nowhere'

    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 102 0 0

    In an interview with Sputnik, Polish historian and journalist Bohdan Piętka said that the Kiev authorities’ hopes that the West will help them solve the conflict in Donbass with military force, are “a road to nowhere.”

    Shattered windows in a residential building in Donetsk, damaged during a shelling by the Ukrainian military
    © Sputnik/ Michael Parkhomenko
    Russia Envoy to UN: Kiev Trying to Find Military Solution to Donbass Conflict
    When asked who is to blame for the most recent escalation in Donbass and the tragic events in Avdiivka, Bohdan Piętka said that the conflict in eastern Ukraine was a result of the 2014 coup in Kiev.

    “This is something the US, the West as a whole and also Poland should bear in mind and stop talking about ‘Moscow’s hand’ in all this. The coup was inspired by the US, with Polish support. The Ukrainian side has its own share of responsibility for what is going on of course, because it shows no political will for a compromise,” Bohdan Piętka told Sputnik Poland.

    Meanwhile, in an open letter to President Andrzej Duda representatives of activist groups in eastern Poland complained about local authorities establishing “brotherly” ties with Ukrainian cities where members of ultranationalist and pro-Nazi organizations, like OUN-UPA who killed thousands of innocent Poles during WWII, are being lionized as heroes.

    Bohdan Piętka said that people living in areas bordering Ukraine have every reason to feel unhappy about the glorification, especially in western Ukraine, of the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian nationalists.

    “Suffice it to mention the recent desecration of memorials to Polish victims of Nazism in Bykovnya and in the village of Huta Penyatskaya near Kiev. Things have gone too far and I fully support the decision to write this letter to President Duda,” Bohdan Piętka told Sputnik Poland.

    He added that he was surprised by the lack of any official  condemnation by Warsaw of the acts of vandalism committed against the Polish monuments in Ukraine.

    “Apart from muted criticism expressed by our Foreign Ministry, we did not hear anything from either President Duda or Prime Minister Beata Szydło.”

    In a televised interview in Rzeszów [a city in southeastern Poland] Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the Law and Justice Party, said that Poland would have to end its support for Ukraine if the ultranationalists there are not reined in.

    “Ukraine has been following in the footsteps of OUN-UPA ever since the 'Orange Revolution’ of 2004, the West and Poland welcomed so much. This process speeded up after the ouster of Ukraine’s legitimately elected president in 2014 and once again with Western and Polish support, including by Kaczyński and his Law and Justice Party,” Bohdan Piętka said.

    Director of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR) Volodymyr Vyatrovych then lashed out against Kaczyński saying that no one can demand that a country forsake part of its historical heritage, and that his statement was ‘ill-placed and rude.’”

    Rally in Warsaw on Volyn massacre anniversary
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Ukraine Ready for Dialogue With Poland on Historic Volyn Massacre Issue
    “Statements made by Vyatrovych don’t surprise me a little bit because he is a rabid nationalist, a true-blue Banderite and also a manipulator and falsifier of history! He has repeatedly been caught red-handed by serious historians faking documentary “sources about the heroic feats of Bandera and his sidekicks. All these falsehoods have been exposed,” Bohdan Piętka noted.

    Kiev launched a military operation in Donbass in April 2014 after local residents of Donetsk and Lugansk regions refused to recognize new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power after the February 2014 coup.

    In February 2015, Kiev and two breakaway regions reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine – the so-called Normandy Format — in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Envoy to UN: Kiev Trying to Find Military Solution to Donbass Conflict
    Tusk Urges Russia to Influence Donbass Militia to Help End Violence in Avdiivka
    German MP Suspects Kiev of Having 'Certain Interest in Escalation' in Donbass
    Tags:
    Western help, conflict in Donbass, hopes, nationalists, Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR), OUN-UPA, Volodymyr Vyatorovych, Bohdan Piętka, Jaroslav Kaczynski, Beata Szydlo, Andrej Duda, Stepan Bandera, Poland, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok