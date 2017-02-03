Register
11:33 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Monument of Independence of Ukraine on Independence Square in Kiev

    'Ukraine's Role as Troublemaker for Russia' Challenged in New Political Reality

    © Sputnik/ Evgenia Novozhenina
    Europe
    Get short URL
    139633

    Kiev accussed Russia of shooting at its military plane in the Black Sea. According to political analyst Vladimir Kireyev, this is a typical provocation by the Ukrainian side, aimed at fueling tensions with Russia.

    An-26. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
    'Absolute Lies': Russian Military Denies Shooting at Ukrainian Transport Plane in Black Sea
    On Wednesday, a Ukrainian An-26 military aircraft carried out two provocative approaches at an extremely low altitude to Russia’s Tavrida and Crimea-2 drilling platforms in the Black Sea.

    The Russian Defense Ministry summoned a military attaché at the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow to protest provocative maneuvers.

    "The Russian side views these actions as provocative," the ministry’s spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

    Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed that an An-26 transport plane came under small arms fire during a training flight near the Odessa gas field in the Black Sea.

    In a statement, the Russian Black Sea categorically denied the claims, calling them "absolute lies." Chernomorneftegaz, the company operating the platforms, also denied the allegations.

    Monument of Independence of Ukraine on Independence Square in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Evgenia Novozhenina
    US, Russia to 'Devise a Joint Strategy' to Stabilize Situation in Ukraine
    By such actions, Kiev tried to provoke Moscow into responsive measures and after this plan did not work out Ukraine made unfounded allegations against Russia, said political analyst Vladimir Kireyev.

    "I’m not surprised at all by this incident. It is a classical CIA-style provocation. And it’s clear what’s behind it. It was a provocation by Kiev but it failed. So, they claimed that Russia shot at their plane," Kireyev told Radio Sputnik.

    The expert noted that in the recent three years, after the Maidan coup, Ukraine has been portraying Russia as an enemy.

    A residential building damaged by an attack of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Contact Group on Ukraine Drafts Plan to Stop Escalation of Violence in Donbass
    "The post-Maidan Ukraine was designed to create troubles for Russia. Kiev has been doing that for three years, by fueling tensions, hunting for mythical 'Russian diversionists' and blaming Moscow for Ukraine’s domestic problems," the expert pointed out.

    At the same time, he underscored, taking into account the fact that there is a new president in the United States the political situation in Europe is changing.

    "The role of Ukraine as the main troublemaker for Russia is extremely questionable now," Kireyev said.

    Meanwhile, the trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine held a meeting in Minsk. The talks took place amid a spike in violence in the Ukrainian region of Donbass, particularly near the town of Avdiivka.

    The situation in the area has been tense for several days, with civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity. The Ukrainian forces and Donbass militia are accusing each other of being responsible for an escalation of fighting.

    Commenting on the situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "Ukrainian authorities are not ready to abide by the Minsk agreements and are searching for a pretext in order not to implement them."

    According to Kireyev, the Minsk agreements are not perfect, but they are the only possible way to reach a compromise.

    "Ukraine wants to escalate the conflict. If there was no Donbass another we would have another similar conflict near Russia’s border. The current Ukrainian authorities cannot stop doing that. The Minsk agreements were a bad option for a compromise, but they were the only option," the expert concluded.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Kremlin Suspects Kiev of Disrupting Minsk Deal to Distract From Domestic Issues
    Kiev launched a special military operation in southeastern Ukraine in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new coup-installed government. In February 2015, the two sides reached a peace agreement after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine – the so-called Normandy Format – in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Kiev has been reluctant to implement a number of Minsk deal provisions.

    Multiple ceasefires have been introduced in Donbass (Ukraine's southeast) since the start of the conflict, but all of them have failed to hold as both sides blamed each other for violations.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ukrainian Forces in Donbass Open Fire Only in Response to Attacks - Envoy to UN
    Kiev's Donbass Special Operation Spokesman Says No Ukrainian Tanks in Avdiivka
    Putin Explains Reasons Behind Ukraine Crisis Aggravation
    Kiev's Aggression in Donbass Derails Minsk Deal - Kremlin
    Tags:
    Minsk agreements, military conflict, tensions, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic’s Photo Contest Finalists
    Travel the World Virtually With National Geographic's Photo Contest Finalists
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok