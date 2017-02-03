DPR Military Says Kiev Forces 'Deliberately' Shelling Civilians in Donetsk

DONETSK (Sputnik) – Kiev forces are shelling civilians in the city of Donetsk in Ukraine’s southeast, Basurin told Sputnik.
"There is a deliberate shelling of residential areas of the city of Donetsk. Just now, Grad [multiple rocket launcher] was used on the Kiev district," Basurin said.
Meanwhile advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Zoryan Shkiryak wrote on Facebook that DPR troops had attacked several towns in Ukraine’s southeast (Donbas), including Avdiivka, from the Grad multiple rocket launcher.
The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata in southeastern Ukraine has been tense for several days, with both Kiev forces and Donbas militia having suffered casualties. The conflicting sides are accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trumo needs to help save eastern Ukraine from the Kiev thugs. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete nothing surprising there - porky needs his home shelled as well as the rada building. Let them experience the fear.
jas
michael