DPR Military Says Kiev Forces 'Deliberately' Shelling Civilians in Donetsk

DONETSK (Sputnik) – Kiev forces are shelling civilians in the city of Donetsk in Ukraine’s southeast, Basurin told Sputnik.

"There is a deliberate shelling of residential areas of the city of Donetsk. Just now, Grad [multiple rocket launcher] was used on the Kiev district," Basurin said.

DPR Minister of Emergencies Alexei Kostrubitsky told journalists that at least two people were killed and over a dozen were injured when Kiev forces attacked Donetsk from the Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system.

Meanwhile advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Zoryan Shkiryak wrote on Facebook that DPR troops had attacked several towns in Ukraine’s southeast (Donbas), including Avdiivka, from the Grad multiple rocket launcher.

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata in southeastern Ukraine has been tense for several days, with both Kiev forces and Donbas militia having suffered casualties. The conflicting sides are accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.