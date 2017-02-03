Register
    Ukrainian soldiers look at the fire of Soviet Grad missile system (file)

    DPR Military Says Kiev Forces 'Deliberately' Shelling Civilians in Donetsk

    © AFP 2016/ SERGEI SUPINSKY
    Deputy Defense Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin has claimed that Kiev armed forces deliberately shelled residential areas of Donetsk, the region's largest city, with the use of multiple rocket launchers.

    DONETSK (Sputnik) – Kiev forces are shelling civilians in the city of Donetsk in Ukraine’s southeast, Basurin told Sputnik.

    "There is a deliberate shelling of residential areas of the city of Donetsk. Just now, Grad [multiple rocket launcher] was used on the Kiev district," Basurin said.

    Shattered windows in a residential building in Donetsk, damaged during a shelling by the Ukrainian military
    © Sputnik/ Michael Parkhomenko
    Russia Envoy to UN: Kiev Trying to Find Military Solution to Donbass Conflict
    DPR Minister of Emergencies Alexei Kostrubitsky told journalists that at least two people were killed and over a dozen were injured when Kiev forces attacked Donetsk from the Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system.

    Meanwhile advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Zoryan Shkiryak wrote on Facebook that DPR troops had attacked several towns in Ukraine’s southeast (Donbas), including Avdiivka, from the Grad multiple rocket launcher.

    The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata in southeastern Ukraine has been tense for several days, with both Kiev forces and Donbas militia having suffered casualties. The conflicting sides are accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.

    Envoy: US to Lift Crimea-Linked Sanctions When Peninsula Returns to Ukraine
    OSCE Monitors Register Four Ukrainian Army Tanks in Avdiivka
    Ukraine's NATO Referendum 'Marketing' Move Designed to Impress West - DPR
    civilians, shelling, Grad, DPR, Eduard Basurin, Donetsk, Ukraine
      jas
      jas
      Trumo needs to help save eastern Ukraine from the Kiev thugs.
      michael
      nothing surprising there - porky needs his home shelled as well as the rada building. Let them experience the fear.
