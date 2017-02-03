Several Feared Injured in Massive Blast in Paris Suburbs

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The blast occurred at around 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Thursday, Le Parisien said.

At least one person was critically injured and many others could be wounded, the newspaper said.

​Meanwhile Le Figaro reported that, in addition to the critically injured person, four others were lightly wounded. According to the newspaper, 30 firefighters are working on the scene.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas leak that occurred in a house and triggered a fire.