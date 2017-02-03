Two Killed, 13 Injured as Ukrainian Army Fires Rockets at Donetsk - DPR

DONETSK, February 3 (Sputnik) – At least 2 people were killed and over a dozen were injured when Kiev forces attacked Donetsk in Ukraine’s southeast from the Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system, the authorities told journalists.

"As a result of the explosion in Donetsk, two people were killed, 13 received injuries of various degrees," DPR Minister of Emergencies Alexei Kostrubitsky said.

© AFP 2016/ Aleksey FILIPPOV Escalation in Avdiivka: Video Shows Ukrainian Tanks Parked in Front of Residential Buildings

Meanwhile advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Zoryan Shkiryak wrote on Facebook that DPR troops had attacked several towns in Ukraine’s southeast (Donbas), including Avdiivka, from the Grad multiple rocket launcher system.

Head of Ukraine's State Emergencies Service Mykola Chechetkin wrote on Facebook that one member of the emergencies services was killed and another was injured during the shelling of Avdiivka.

The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata in southeastern Ukraine has been tense for several days, with both Kiev forces and Donbas militia having suffered casualties. The conflicting sides are accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.