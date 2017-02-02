OSCE Monitors Register Four Ukrainian Army Tanks in Avdiivka

VIENNA (Sputnik) — The monitors from the OSCE SMM have recorded the presence of four T-64 tanks in Avdiivka in violation of withdrawal lines, the SMM said on Thursday.

"In violation of the respective withdrawal lines, in government-controlled areas the SMM observed…four tanks (T-64) parked behind a building in Avdiivka," the SMM said in a daily report covering the situation in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine as of February 1.

We met Ukrainian troops and tanks in #Avdiivka who seemed ready for action — and we could hear that there is no ceasefire here #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9HGDrNAkWJ — Tom Burridge (@TomBurridgebbc) 1 февраля 2017 г.

​The SMM specified that it recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions by both sides of the conflict compared to the previous reporting period, "but the overall situation remained highly tense."