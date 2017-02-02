Foreigners to Be Banned From Flights to Russia Under Belarus Visa-Free Regime

© AFP 2016/ Jewel SAMAD Georgian PM Thanks EU Parliament Approval of Visa Waiver for Georgia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the decree abolishing visa requirements for a period of no longer than five days on entry via the Minsk National Airport. The decree covers the citizens of 80 countries, 39 of which are European.

"Foreigners entering [Belarus] under this decree, will not be allowed on internal flights from Minsk to Moscow," Petrishenko said as aired on the Russian Channel One.

The travel between Russia and Belarus is visa-free and the duration of stay is unlimited for the citizens of these two countries.