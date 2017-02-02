United Against Racism Calls to Protest Trump Travel Ban at US Embassy in Dublin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UAR published its appeal to attend the rally both on its website and on the Facebook page of the event.

"Over 2,300 people say they will attend the event on Facebook (No to Trump's Travel Ban on Muslims & Refugees), as well as further 3,300 indicating their interest. The numbers on the event page are increasing," an UAR press release published on Facebook said.

The rally is set to take place at 18:00 GMT.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order dubbed "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States" that suspends entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bans all refugees from entry for 120 days and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.