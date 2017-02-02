Some 80 People Evacuated From Shelled Areas in Donetsk - Emergencies Ministry

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The Emergencies Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has evacuated some 80 civilians from the areas of the city that came under fire, the ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In the past days we have evacuated 79 people, including 12 children, from Kuibyshev and Kiev areas of the city," the ministry said, adding that the people were transported on armored vehicles.

The evacuation started late on Tuesday.

The situation has escalated over the past few days in the Donetsk region, in particular near the town of Avdiivka, with clashes happening between Kiev forces and DPR militia. The conflicting parties have both accused each other of initiating the violence and have both suffered casualties.

According to UN data, over 10,000 people have lost their lives because of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.