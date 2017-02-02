Ukraine's Poroshenko Vows to Hold Referendum on NATO Membership

"If the Ukrainians vote yes, I will make every effort to achieve North Atlantic alliance membership," Poroshenko said in an interview with the German Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.
In December 2014, Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status, confirming its intention to join NATO. Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020, after all NATO requirements have been met.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Kiev junta is so lost. They have no clue how to govern or even be like normal people.
jas