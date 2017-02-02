Theresa May Reportedly Hires Political Editor of UK Tabloid as Her Spokesman

© REUTERS/ Eric Vidal UK PM Theresa May's Brexit Secrecy Wreaks Havoc in Whitehall

LONDON (Sputnik) – James Slack will be responsible for daily briefings with political journalists at the British Houses of Parliament, The Independent said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s office declined to comment on the report.

If Slack’s appointment is indeed confirmed, he will replace Helen Bower, who will become UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s director of communications, according to The Independent.