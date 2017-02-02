'Most of the Reactions Are in Bad Faith': Le Pen Defends Trump’s Travel Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Le Pen welcomed in an interview with the CNN broadcaster a travel ban imposed on seven countries by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"I think that most of the reactions are in bad faith … It is a temporary measure. It targets six or seven countries, countries that of course are responsible for terrorist threats," Le Pen said.

From her point of view, Trump is trying to create conditions for preventing terrorists from arriving in the United States.

"So I think Donald Trump and his intelligence services wanted to set up criteria and conditions to avoid having potential terrorists enter the United States, where they might commit attacks, the same way that France was the victim of attacks," Le Pen said.

She also criticized those, who slam Trump for his policy.

"He was elected and he said that he was going to do this. And now the world seems to be scandalized because he's implementing what he promised he would do during his campaign," Le Pen said.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.