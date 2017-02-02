DPR Military: Donetsk, Yasynuvata Outskirts Shelled by Ukrainian Forces

© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin Contact Group on Ukraine Drafts Plan to Stop Escalation of Violence in Donbass

DONETSK (Sputnik) – The situation near the industrial town of Avdiivka and neighboring Yasynuvata in southeastern Ukraine has been tense for several days, with both conflicting parties having suffered casualties and civilians being deprived of running water, central heating and electricity.

"The [Ukrainian] forces’ shelling continues. The Kyivskyi District of Donetsk and the outskirts of Yasynuvata are under fire now," Basurin said.

The Kiev forces and Donbass militia are accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.