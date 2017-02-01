Register
00:28 GMT +302 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Czech Republic's Minister of Defense Martin Stropnicky

    Czech Defense Minister Fails to Find Russian Trail in Cyberattacks on Government

    © Flickr/ Ash Carter
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110931

    It is difficult to reveal whether Russian hackers really stand behind the cyberattacks on the Czech Foreign Ministry, Czech Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky said on Wednesday in an interview with the Hospodarske Noviny newspaper.

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) – Stropnicky said that it is very difficult to detect those responsible for the cyberattacks.

    "I had a short conversation with him [Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek] about that. According to my information, it is very difficult to reveal that. Maybe the minister [Zaoralek] knows more but experts say it would be very difficult to reveal that quickly," Stropnicky said.

    He also warned against cause panic by reports about Russian cyberattacks.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Czech Claims of Russian Trail in Cyberattacks Tied to Intel Services Bill
    At the same time, Stropnicky said he was sure that the information campaign would target the Czech Republic during the election campaign.

    Earlier in the day, media reported, citing an intelligence source, that a group of unknown hackers had cracked the emails of the Czech foreign minister and his deputies and had stolen thousands of user accounts, as well as classified data.

    Zaoralek suggested that a foreign state could be behind the cyberattacks and compared them with those that hit the US Democratic Party.

    A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the allegations that Russia was behind the cyberattacks on the Czech Foreign Ministry were tied to discussion of the draft bill extending the authority of the Czech intelligence services to control the Internet.

    Related:

    Czech 'Cyber Threats' Center Under Fire – From Country's Very Own President
    Tags:
    Russian threat, cyberattack, Martin Stropnicky, Lubomir Zaoralek, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Lubos Vokoun
      This is so obvious. In our Czech republic the government wants to give more cyberpower (place black boxes to internet providers ...) to several bodies and there is(was) some opposition to that. And it just so happen that right at the same time the Foreign Minister comes with "we were hacked right now - we need more power"
      Funny that the same scenario goes on in our neighbor Poland, where they also are creating new cybersecurity body and they also have been "hacked right now". They also use the same phrases that the "attack reminds them the attack on the democratic party in US so it was probably you know who".
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Anti-China Mood, Huh?
    Undeclared War?
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok