Czech Defense Minister Fails to Find Russian Trail in Cyberattacks on Government

PRAGUE (Sputnik) – Stropnicky said that it is very difficult to detect those responsible for the cyberattacks.
"I had a short conversation with him [Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek] about that. According to my information, it is very difficult to reveal that. Maybe the minister [Zaoralek] knows more but experts say it would be very difficult to reveal that quickly," Stropnicky said.
He also warned against cause panic by reports about Russian cyberattacks.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing an intelligence source, that a group of unknown hackers had cracked the emails of the Czech foreign minister and his deputies and had stolen thousands of user accounts, as well as classified data.
Zaoralek suggested that a foreign state could be behind the cyberattacks and compared them with those that hit the US Democratic Party.
A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the allegations that Russia was behind the cyberattacks on the Czech Foreign Ministry were tied to discussion of the draft bill extending the authority of the Czech intelligence services to control the Internet.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is so obvious. In our Czech republic the government wants to give more cyberpower (place black boxes to internet providers ...) to several bodies and there is(was) some opposition to that. And it just so happen that right at the same time the Foreign Minister comes with "we were hacked right now - we need more power"
Lubos Vokoun
Funny that the same scenario goes on in our neighbor Poland, where they also are creating new cybersecurity body and they also have been "hacked right now". They also use the same phrases that the "attack reminds them the attack on the democratic party in US so it was probably you know who".