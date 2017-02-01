Merkel Receives Eugen Bolz Award for Refugee Policy

© AFP 2016/ GREG WOOD Pentagon Awards $2 Billion Contract for Production of Jet Engine Spare Parts

BERLIN (Sputnik) – Receiving the award for civil courage, Merkel said that it was unusual for her to be appreciated for the refugee policy.

"It is a bit strange because I got used to live in a struggle … Europe is so strong now only because we help it to remain united," Merkel said, as quoted by the DPA news agency.

Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. Some 280,000 refugees came to Germany in 2016, compared to 890,000 arrivals in the previous year, according to the German Interior Ministry. The majority of the asylum seekers are from Syria and Afghanistan.