Merkel Receives Eugen Bolz Award for Refugee Policy

"It is a bit strange because I got used to live in a struggle … Europe is so strong now only because we help it to remain united," Merkel said, as quoted by the DPA news agency.
Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015. Some 280,000 refugees came to Germany in 2016, compared to 890,000 arrivals in the previous year, according to the German Interior Ministry. The majority of the asylum seekers are from Syria and Afghanistan.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Traitor Merkel should be awarded a prison sentence instead. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The German Chancellor Merkel, receiving a German Award. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Andrew J, Spring 2017, the Northern African gates are open and the flood of people will come. the EU has no solution to the migrant crisis.
That will turn her voter's off hopefully.
She's a mad woman, for sure.